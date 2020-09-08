Western Kentucky tennis coach Greg Davis announced the signing of Samantha Martinez on Tuesday. A native of La Guaira, Venezuela, Martinez will join the Lady Toppers in January in time for the 2021 spring season.
"We are looking forward to the addition of Samantha," Davis said in a news release. "She will add great depth to our singles and doubles lineups, as well as her energy and tremendous work ethic."
Martinez achieved as high as the No. 714 International Tennis Federation ranking, as well as the No. 1 ranking in both the Venezuelan national and Vargas state rankings. She also earned a top-five spot in the country's rankings in the U16 and U18 divisions.
In competitions over the past three years, Martinez has earned multiple singles and doubles championships, finalists and semifinalist achievements.
Martinez also shined in the classroom, graduating from Colegio Romulo Gallegos with a 4.0 grade-point average. She earned an academic excellence diploma for 11 consecutive years and was the top student of her high school for five straight years.
