Western Kentucky's offense wasn't as strong Friday against a solid Mercer defense as it was Wednesday when it scored 82 points and picked up its first win of the season against Bellarmine.
The Lady Toppers turned the ball over 25 times and shot just 33% from the field Friday in a 71-54 loss to the Bears at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"They're more athletic than we are, they're longer, they're explosive and they're more experienced -- they have three seniors and two juniors most of the time playing -- and really, we're our own worst enemy," WKU head coach Greg Collins said. "A lot of those turnovers you can give some credit to Mercer's defense, but some of those are just careless, just us dropping balls or making careless reversal passes and not looking where we're throwing the ball and just throwing it over there thinking somebody is not going to jump that passing lane and get a deflection.
"Credit goes to Mercer that they forced us into 25 turnovers, but we're averaging 20-plus turnovers, and so it's not just Mercer, it's more us than anything. ... Until we do a better job of taking care of that ball and moving it and catching it and squaring up to the basket and making sure we're seeing the best play, we're going to have a hard time scoring and we're going to have a hard time beating teams."
WKU (1-4) was just 19 of 58 from the field and 3 of 20 (15%) from 3-point range, and Mercer (5-3) scored 25 of its points off of the 25 Lady Topper turnovers. Shannon Titus had six steals and six blocks to lead the Bears' defensive effort, and the 6-foot senior added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Jaron Dougherty led Mercer with 21 points, adding eight rebounds of her own, and Jada Lewis had 17 points for the Bears, who are scheduled to travel to Tennessee Tech for a 2 p.m. CT game Monday.
WKU's struggles shooting started early, going just 3 of 11 in the first quarter, but the Lady Toppers went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to make it 13-all heading to the second. WKU finished 13 of 20 from the free-throw line.
"They're a very aggressive team, so they'll jump your back to try to block shots, they'll reach over to try to steal the ball, so coach, going into the game, said, 'Get to the free-throw line. We're going to score when the time is stopped,' " WKU freshman guard Hope Sivori said.
Mercer started the second quarter on an 11-2 run, but after building a nine-point lead, WKU closed the half on a 10-2 spurt to keep it a one-point game at halftime.
Collins used three timeouts in the first half to keep the Lady Toppers in it and called his final less than halfway through the third quarter after Mercer had built its lead to seven after back-to-back buckets added by a WKU turnover.
"Tonight going into this game knowing how good Mercer is -- they're a really good basketball team -- I decided I was going to try to keep us in the game with the timeouts as long as I could keep us in the game. I didn't want to lose the game in the third quarter, I didn't want to lose the game in the second quarter, so I was trying to keep us in the game with those timeouts and stop runs and keep the kids calm and help them to know what they needed to do next.
" ... Tonight, going into this game, I had decided that whatever it took -- if we ran out in the second quarter, I was going to run out in the second quarter, but I was going to try to keep them in the game and help them learn, and then maybe we stayed in the game long enough to finish them off."
The Bears followed with a 10-3 run to go up by 14 with 1:47 to play in the frame after a 3-pointer from Lewis. WKU's Myriah Haywood and Meral Abdelgawad scored back-to-back buckets to make it a 10-point, 52-42 deficit heading to the fourth, where the Lady Toppers cut Mercer's lead to seven, before the Bears used an 8-1 run to again extend their lead and eventually close out the 17-point victory.
Fatou Pouye had 13 points and six rebounds for WKU, Sivori had 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals, but nine turnovers, and Abdelgawad had eight points and a team-high nine rebounds. The Lady Toppers outrebounded Mercer 42-34.
WKU was originally scheduled to follow Friday's game with a home game against Samford on Monday, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Samford program. The Lady Toppers have instead added a 2 p.m. game at Tennessee Tech on Sunday.
