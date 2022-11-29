The frustrating start to the season continued for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team, which dropped an 84-66 decision to Lipscomb on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Lipscomb started hot and kept it going throughout, leading wire-to-wire and shooting 60% from the field -- 59% from the 3-point line -- to ease past WKU (1-4).
“Right now the bottom line is we’re not playing well,” WKU women’s basketball coach Greg Collins said. “We are not playing well offensively. We are missing shots. This is the third game I know where we’ve gotten more field goal attempts than our opponent and we made fewer shots.
“We are missing a lot of shots and I think we are hurried, a little bit rushed, not settled. I have to do a better job of trying to get them to calm down and keep moving the ball until we get that comfortable shot.”
Lipscomb (4-3) hit its first seven shots to quickly build a 17-10 advantage. The lead grew to 33-15 after a pair of 3s to open the second quarter, with the Bison leading by as many as 23 points before a late WKU run cut the deficit to 50-38 at the half.
The Bison finished the first half 19-for-28 from the field, 9-for-14 from 3-point range.
“It’s hard to win when you are not getting stops on defense,” Collins said. “We got off to a real bad start guarding that 3-point line. We knew they could shoot the 3. We knew they had good experienced 3-point shooters, but we kept helping off the drive too much and left them wide open at the 3-point line.”
WKU’s offense went cold in the third quarter, going 1-for-15 during one stretch to allow Lipscomb to push the lead back to 70-49 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Toppers got as close as 12 in the final period, but were unable to get any closer.
“I think we just have so many good players and we have to learn how to build that connection and do a better job of defending the other team,” WKU sophomore forward Jaylin Foster said. “We have to play solid defense without fouling.”
WKU shot 37.1% from the field, 5-for-27 from 3-point range. Acacia Hayes led WKU with 15 points off the bench. Foster added 11 points, while Josie Gilvin and Hope Sivori finished with 10 points each.
“The defense is what hurt us in this game,” Hayes said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team. We just have to figure out how to play together.”
WKU will return to action Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Ball State.
“They work hard,” Collins said. “I don’t have any questions about their effort or their desire to win. We are just not playing well as a team right now.
“ ... I know the girls are frustrated. I told them there is no way to sugarcoat this -- it stinks. We’ve got to put it aside because tomorrow we have to come in and get ready for a really good Ball State team.”