Western Kentucky's women's tennis team swept a home doubleheader against Tennessee State and Southern Indiana without dropping a single set on Friday to improve to 12-7 on the season.
The Lady Toppers dominated throughout the match against Tennessee State, starting with the doubles point, winning on courts two and three. The No. 2 duo of Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada earned the 6-2 victory, while the No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova also won 6-2 to claim the doubles point and take the lead, 1-0.
In singles, the squad did not drop a set on their way to a 7-0 sweep over the Tigers. On court three, Hermanova tallied a 6-2, 6-2 victory to earn her team-leading 14th win of the season and 33rd of her career and now holds sole possession of the third-most singles wins in program history.
At No. 1, Paola Cortez earned her sixth win of the season, 6-3, 6-4, and give the Lady Toppers a commanding 3-0 lead. To clinch the match, Mariana Zegada got the win at No. 6, 6-1, 6-2 to earn her seventh win of the season.
With the match decided, the final three matches were played out, all going in favor of the Lady Toppers. Sofia Blanco, Sunskrithi Damera and Sayda Hernandez all claimed straight-set wins to give WKU its 11th win of the year.
“Really decisive match in doubles and singles against a good OVC team,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “Doubleheader days are always a physical and mental challenge, but we feel that the eight-match road trip and the two outside matches in the Texas heat helped us tremendously.”
Final Results vs. Tennessee State
Singles (Order of finish: 3,1,6,4,5,2)
1. Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Warona Mdlulwa (TSU) 6-1, 6-2
2. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) def. Naomi Von Bose (TSU) 6-3, 6-4
3. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Daniela Koleva (TSU) 6-2, 6-1
4. Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Aroa Arietta-Castillo (TSU) 6-1, 6-2
5. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Franka Sindicic (TSU) 6-3, 6-0
6. Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Mikalia Coleman (TSU) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles (Order of finish: 2,3)
1. Cortez/Hernandez (WKU) vs. Von Bose/Sindicic (TSU) 5-2, unfinished
2. Martinez/Zegada (WKU) def. Mdlulwa/Nikolic (TSU) 6-2
3. Blanco/Hermanova (WKU) def. Koleva/Arietta-Castillo (TSU) 6-2
WKU won the doubles point for the second time against Southern Indiana, taking the matches on courts three and one. Blanco and Hermanova claimed their second doubles win of the day, this time without dropping a game, 6-0. Cortez and Hernandez clinched the point for the Lady Toppers, 6-4, to give the squad an early 1-0 lead.
Just as the early match, the Lady Toppers did not drop a single set on their way to a 7-0 sweep. Zegada earned her second win on the day and eighth of the season without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. Hermanova recorded her 34th win of her career, just two behind Laura Bernardos (2019-2022) with 36. The sophomore took the win, 6-1, 6-1, on court three.
At No. 2, Hernandez clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in her second win of the day.
Up 4-0, and with the match already decided, the final three matches were played out, all resulting in Lady Topper wins. Blanco, Damera and Paola Cortez all claimed their second wins of the day to complete the 7-0 sweep.
"It was good to get two wins today, back-to-back," Davis said. "We needed today to get us ready for North Alabama on the road next Tuesday. They are a team that is very good on its home courts.”
Final Results vs. Southern Indiana
Singles (Order of finish: 6,3,2,4,5,1)
1. Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Lauren Rowe (USI) 6-3, 6-4
2. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) def. Rachel McCorkle (USI) 6-0, 6-1
3. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Madison Windham (USI) 6-1, 6-1
4. Sofia Blanco (WKU) def. Abby Myers (USI) 6-1, 6-1
5. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Abby Brown (USI) 6-1, 6-0
6. Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Elle Dewees (USI) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles (Order of finish: 3,1)
1. Cortez/Hernandez (WKU) def. Rowe/Windham (USI) 6-4
2. Martinez/Zegada (WKU) vs. McCorkle/Myers (USI) 5-4, unfinished
3. Blanco/Hermanova (WKU) def. Thomas/Brown (USI) 6-0