Travis Hudson called and Diddle Arena answered.
A few days after the most challenging stretch of the regular season, Western Kentucky had to grind through a feisty Louisiana Tech team to make another sweep look challenging.
WKU at least had the energy of the best crowd of the season to push it to a familiar championship feeling.
The Lady Toppers (27-1 overall, 13-0 C-USA) didn’t get anything easy in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-21) win over the Lady Techsters to earn at least a share of the C-USA regular-season championship Thursday in E.A. Diddle Arena.
If WKU wins Saturday’s noon match against UAB, the Lady Toppers win the championship outright and have already clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s C-USA Tournament in Houston.
“We didn’t play great,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “Louisiana Tech had a lot to do with that. … It wasn’t a matter of us not being ready to play. I think we were pressing a little bit. I think our kids were excited to be in this environment and knew what was on the line and when it didn’t come easy, I think we got a little tight maybe. We persevered and found a way.”
WKU and Louisiana Tech (13-14, 3-10) were tied halfway through each of the three sets before the Lady Toppers pulled away. The win marked WKU’s 19th sweep of the season and preserved the nation’s longest winning streak at 23 matches.
Senior Sophia Cerino recorded six service aces to hold on to her spot as the nation’s leader in aces per set. With her third ace in the second set, she surpassed Cindy Bradley (1991) for the most aces in a single season (69) at WKU.
“I didn’t even know that was possible tonight,” Cerino said. “Really cool feeling. Just kind of going through and being able to accomplish that is something amazing. I never could’ve dreamed of accomplishing that this season at Western in general. Just really excited and that’s a cool milestone and I’m really grateful.”
Lauren Matthews led WKU with 14 kills and often provided the necessary spark to pull away. Freshman Paige Briggs had 12 kills and a team-high 12 digs.
The Lady Toppers took a bit to find their groove in the first game with Hudson taking frequent visits to the line as Louisiana Tech tied it 10-all. Later on, a 5-0 run gave WKU a 20-15 lead to force a Louisiana Tech timeout. WKU secured the game on an ace from Cerino, a kill from Matthews and a service error on the Lady Techsters to take the game 25-16.
“Coming out there, seeing all the fans and a great environment, it’s when things start to go wrong that we get a little tight and kind of just all comes at once,” Cerino said.
Game 2 was a similar start with the score tied at 10 before the Lady Toppers separated.
Back-to-back aces from Cerino gave her three for the match and sparked WKU’s run to a 25-19 win to take a 2-0 match lead at the break. With those aces, Cerino locked up the WKU single-season record.
“We’re never really doubting ourselves,” WKU setter Nadia Dieudonne said. “The game might have its downs obviously, but we’re always a team ready to bounce back no matter what.”
Louisiana Tech built an 8-5 lead and forced WKU into a timeout during the third set. Matthews’ kill in the middle tied it briefly before a two-point stretch by the Lady Techsters. Matthews tied the game again with a kill at 10-all and Briggs’ spike finally pushed WKU into the lead at 13-12. Back-to-back kills from Matthews and Kayland Jackson forced another timeout with WKU in an 18-17 lead.
A long attack error, a block from Jackson and another Cerino ace gave some cushion at 21-17 and WKU held on from there.
By claiming at least a share of the conference championship with Rice, WKU has won the regular-season title in five of its six seasons in C-USA. Hudson wants another crowd similar to Thursday’s 1,209 announced attendance, which doubled what the Lady Toppers averaged in 13 previous home matches.
“I have always felt like it’s more of a challenge to win a regular-season championship than it is to win a conference tournament,” Hudson said. “You have to be good for three days in a conference tournament and you have to be good for two-and-a-half months to win a regular-season championship.
“Hopefully we’ll have a repeat environment on Saturday and plus some for these kids as they try to get this accomplished.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.