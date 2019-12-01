Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... STONER CREEK AT PARIS LICKING RIVER AT BLUE LICKS SPRING ROLLING FORK RIVER NEAR BOSTON ROUGH RIVER NEAR DUNDEE GREEN RIVER AT MUNFORDVILLE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BOURBON...BUTLER... HARDIN...HART...MUHLENBERG...NELSON...NICHOLAS...OHIO...ROBERTSON... WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 30.3 FEET BY MONDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET...SEVERAL COUNTY ROADS FLOOD NEAR WOODBURY. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 30.1 FEET ON MAY 11 2009. &&