Western Kentucky will hold its third annual Volleyball 101 event on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The outing begins with the Lady Toppers' second inter-squad scrimmage of the preseason open to the public at 11 a.m., before shifting into a youth clinic with the WKU players and assistant coaches while head coach Travis Hudson conducts an educational session in the Paul Just Media Center to break down the game and strategies.
WKU Volleyball 101 is designed to educate fans of all experience levels that would like to learn more about the sport of volleyball.
Action will open on the Diddle Arena main court with an hour long WKU volleyball scrimmage. At noon, the Lady Toppers will host an hour-long youth clinic.
Parking and event admission is free. Fans are encouraged to park in Parking Structure 2 (between Diddle Arena and L.T. Smith Stadium).
