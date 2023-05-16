Western Kentucky's women's tennis team finished the spring semester with a 3.72 team GPA, improving from its 3.60 GPA in the fall semester.
“I could not be happier for the team,” WKU coach Greg Davis said in a news release. “It is always challenging to achieve academically and athletically during the spring semester with travel and competitions. The goal was to be above a 3.70 for the semester and the team was able to achieve this lofty goal, as well as producing the program's third-highest winning total in program history.”
Earlier this year, two Lady Toppers were named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team in Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez. Blanco achieved a 3.81 GPA, majoring in business data analytics and computer science, while Martinez notched a 4.0 GPA, majoring in social media marketing and graphic design.
Last week, three Lady Toppers were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team with Paola Cortez joining Blanco and Martinez on the list. Cortez posted a 3.69 GPA, majoring in sports management.
The Lady Toppers finished their 2023 spring season with a 15-11 record, the third-most wins in a single-season in program history after coming off a 2022 spring season when they claimed an 18-9 record, the second-most wins in a single-season in program history.