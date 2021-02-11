The Western Kentucky tennis team will head to Chattanooga on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. CT match at Strang-Voges Tennis Center.
Although the Lady Toppers currently hold a 1-4 record on the season, that number does not necessarily reflect the way they have played. Following a 4-1 loss at Northern Kentucky on Saturday, head coach Greg Davis commented on that.
"I can't say enough for the tremendous effort and how we competed; we are getting better each match," he said. "We fought very hard against what I think can be an NCAA Tournament team."
Against the Norse, WKU lost despite opening the match by winning the doubles point. The No. 3 doubles pair of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch started the competition with a 6-1 win, then the No. 2 team of Laura Bernardos and Samantha Martinez clinched the opening point with a 6-2 victory. It was the third time in the first five matches the Lady Toppers won the doubles point.
The Mocs are 4-0 in 2021 after defeating Presbyterian on Sunday. The Lady Toppers are 2-6 all-time against Chattanooga, but have won each of the past two matchups in 2016 and 2017. WKU and the Mocs were supposed to play in 2020 before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
