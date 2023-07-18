Western Kentucky Lady Toppers Head Coach Greg Collins talks to sophomore guard Alexis Mead (3) on the sidelines in the Lady Tops’ 76-67 win over the Mean Green for their final regular season home game at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. WKU ends its regular season 17-12 overall and 14-6 in C-USA as the No. 2 seed and will play in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Conference USA on Tuesday announced the full women’s basketball league schedule, including Western Kentucky’s slate of games.
WKU will play a 16-game conference schedule that features some familiar programs and some new, including two first-time opponents.
The conference slate is bookended with a pair of games against Liberty, beginning Jan. 6 with a trip to Liberty. The two teams have played twice in program history, and it will be just the second time WKU has played in Lynchburg, Va., against the Flames.
WKU will close out the regular season against Liberty on March 9 in a return trip to Bowling Green, marking the second meeting between the two teams in Bowling Green all-time. The last meeting between WKU and Liberty was in 2004.
The Lady Toppers will then face a pair of first-time opponents, hosting Sam Houston on Jan. 10 before traveling to Jacksonville State on Jan. 13. WKU will play at Sam Houston on Feb. 1 and host Jacksonville State on Feb. 10.
WKU will host another new conference member, New Mexico State, on Jan. 18 and will travel to Las Cruces, N.M., on Feb. 17. The Lady Toppers and the Aggies have met seven times all-time and WKU owns a 6-1 record in the series. The last meeting came in 2005 in Bowling Green and was an 83-64 win for WKU.
The Lady Toppers will face UTEP on Jan. 20 in Bowling Green and in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 15. WKU is 6-3 all-time against the Miners, including two epic wins in 2022-23 that included a 19-point, fourth-quarter comeback win in El Paso.
WKU will go up against FIU on Jan. 25 in Miami and on March 2 in Bowling Green. The Lady Toppers and the Panthers are long-time opponents with 46 total games between the two programs all-time. In that series, WKU is 36-10 against FIU, including a 20-2 record in Bowling Green.
A rematch of the 2023 CUSA Championship final will be played twice between WKU and Middle Tennessee in 2024. The first game will be Feb. 3 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and the second on Feb. 24 at Diddle Arena.
WKU will face another long-time opponent in Louisiana Tech on Feb. 7 in Bowling Green and on Feb. 28 in Ruston, La. The two teams have played each other 53 times in program history. The Lady Toppers own a 17-9 record against the Lady Techsters in Bowling Green.
The 2023-24 non-conference opponents and dates will be announced at a later date. Game times and streaming information will also be announced at a later time.{&end}