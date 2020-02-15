Western Kentucky's women's tennis team eclipsed its 2019 win total with a marathon, 4-3 victory over Wright State on Saturday in Murray.
The match between the Lady Toppers and Raiders lasted almost five hours, culminating in a match-clinching singles win by senior Lucia Diaz Saez.
WKU started out strong, with a 6-1 win by new doubles unit Laura Bernardos and Diaz Saez at the No. 3 position. After dropping the No. 2 matchup, the familiar No. 1 pair of Lisa Friess and Cora-Lynn von Dungern notched a 7-5 victory in winning the doubles point and giving the Lady Toppers a 1-0 lead.
Wright State stormed back with wins at the No. 2 and 1 singles spots before Bernardos tallied a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 5 over Anna Jones to even the score back at 2-all. The score stayed even at 3-all after Friess improved to 7-1 on the season with a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 win at the No. 5 spot against Gracy Whitney.
So it all came down to Diaz Saez at the No. 6 position, and she came through with a straight-set, 6-4- 6-4 win over Anna Marie Reynolds to give WKU a 4-3 team victory.
At 4-5 on the season, the Lady Toppers have already improved upon their final 2019 record of 3-17. WKU will look to get back to .500 and produce a winning weekend when the team faces off against host Murray State on Sunday.
