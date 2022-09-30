The Western Kentucky tennis team won 10 of its 11 matches Friday at the Middle Tennessee Invitational.
Singles play began at 1 p.m. with five Lady Toppers competing against players from Middle Tennessee, all winning in straight sets.
"I thought we had a tremendous start to the tournament. Going 10-1 out of the gate was impressive," WKU head coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "Tomorrow will be a challenge with two singles matches."
Paola Cortez won her match 6-2, 7-5. Sayda Hernandez got her first individual win as a Lady Topper, winning 6-4, 7-5. Rachel Hermanova only dropped one game in her match, winning 6-0, 6-1. Sofia Blanco is still undefeated in fall play, winning her match 6-2, 6-1 and Sunskrithi Damera also got her first individual win as a Hilltopper, winning 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, the Lady Toppers won five of six matches, claiming the first five in a row.
The duo of Sofia Blanco and Samantha Martinez did not drop a game in their only match of the day, winning 6-0 against players from Middle Tennessee. Cortez and Hernandez teamed up to beat a team from Ball State, 6-1 and the pair of returners, Rachel Hermanova and Mariana Zegada also took care of business against Ball State, winning 6-3.
In the 4:30 p.m. doubles competition, Martinez and Damera grouped up for the first time and beat a team from Middle Tennessee, 6-1 and Cortez and Hernandez got their second win of the day, beating a pair from Lipscomb, 6-2.
The Lady Toppers will be back in action Saturday in Murfreesboro with singles play beginning at 9 a.m.
Friday Results
Singles
Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Sana Garakani (MTSU) 6-2, 7-5
Sayda Hernandez (WKU) def. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTSU) 6-4, 7-5