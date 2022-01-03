Western Kentucky senior guard Meral Abdelgawad looks to pass the ball around Southern Miss sophomore guard Brikayla Gray in the Lady Tops' 98-88 win over the Lady Eagles at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky freshman guard Mya Meredith shoots a layup in the Lady Tops' 98-88 win over the Lady Eagles at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky's women's basketball team swept the Conference USA weekly awards, the league announced on Monday.
WKU senior Meral Abdelgawad was named the conference's Player of the Week, while Mya Meredith was tabbed the Freshman of the Week.
Abdelgawad notched her third 30-point game of the season against Southern Miss, going off for a new career high of 36 points. She then followed that up with her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds against LA Tech on Saturday. Abdelgawad continues to be a utility player for WKU, averaging 4.5 assists per game and 3.0 steals per game for the week.
The Cairo, Egypt native was crucial in WKU's 2-0 start to C-USA play. Against Southern Miss, she scored 26 points in the second half, including three straight 3-pointers to open the third quarter. Against LA Tech, she showed up in a different way, pulling down five rebounds in the final six minutes after the Lady Techsters cut the game to one. She also scored four points and assisted on an Alexis Mead 3-pointer that stopped a 12-0 LA Tech run.
Meredith poured in a career high 24 points against Southern Miss on Thursday along with a career high three blocks. Against Louisiana Tech, the rookie had 14 points and a career high eight rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from 3-point range. The Taylor Mill native was also a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line for the week.
This week's award is the first of Meredith's collegiate career. It was Abdelgawad's second Player of the Week honor of the season. She previously earned the award on Dec. 20.
WKU (9-4 overall, 2-0 C-USA) will be back in action on Saturday at FIU. Tipoff is set for noon.
