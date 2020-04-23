The Western Kentucky women's basketball team has added a commitment from the Class of 2020.
Jordan Smith, a senior at Abington Friends School in Jenkintown, Pa., announced her verbal commitment via Twitter on Thursday.
"I'm excited to share that I will continue my academic and athletic career at Western Kentucky University! Go Hilltoppers," Smith wrote, after thanking friends and family.
Smith is listed as a 5-foot-10 point guard/small forward on the team's roster on MaxPreps. The AFS Girls Basketball Twitter account described Smith in a March 26 post as a left-handed combo guard, adding her strength as "excellent court vision; tough finisher; willing passer; committed defender." The account said she was a five-year varsity player, three-year starter and two-year captain, adding that she was "now fully cleared from June '19 ACL." According to statistics submitted to MaxPreps, Smith averaged 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 27 games in 2018-19. As a sophomore, she averaged 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.
WKU signed three players -- Selma Kulo, Ally Collett and Jenna Kallenberg -- in November, and got a verbal commitment from Mercy Academy senior Hope Sivori on March 9.
The Lady Toppers are coming off a 22-7 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. WKU entered the Conference USA Tournament as the No. 3 seed, The tournament was canceled March 12 just hours before the Lady Toppers tipped off in their first game.
