The Western Kentucky women's basketball team added a commitment from the Class of 2021 on Thursday.
Jenna Walker, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Priceville High School in Priceville, Ala., announced her verbal commitment to the Lady Toppers via Twitter.
"THANKFUL for dreams that turn into realities!!" she said in the post.
Walker had a game-high 23 points in a loss to Cold Springs (Bremen, Ala.) Saturday and had 17 points and nine assists in a 62-45 victory over Brewer (Somerville, Ala.) two days earlier, according to the Hartselle Enquirer.
WKU signed three players – Ally Collett, Jenna Kallenberg and Selma Kulo – from the Class of 2020 on Nov. 13. The Lady Toppers are currently 4-1 leading to Friday's game against Tulsa in the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic.
