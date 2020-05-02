Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson has announced the addition of Manual High School’s Cameron Mosley to WKU's incoming class.
A defensive specialist from Louisville, Mosley will add depth to the Lady Tops’ back line. Mosley joins fellow incoming freshmen Sam Canner and Shannon Keck as the newest additions to the Lady Topper program that has now produced 20 consecutive 20-win seasons.
Mosley began her high school career at Male High School before closing her prep days at Manual. The defensive specialist was selected to the 2019 Region 7 All-Tournament Team during her senior campaign. Mosley helped Manual win the 25th District championship in 2019 as the Lady Crimsons posted a 22-7 overall record.
Mosley was a two-time selection to the Kentucky All-State Academic Team, with honors in both 2017 and 2018. She also earned a spot on the honor roll all four years of high school.
Mosley played her club ball with MAVA (Mid America Volleyball Association) for six years. Additionally, she was a dual-sport athlete for much of her life, playing 10 years of organized softball before opting to focus on volleyball.
