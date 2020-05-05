Western Kentucky women's tennis coach Greg Davis has announced the program's newest signee, Alexis Cramer.
Cramer will join the Lady Toppers in the fall after playing her freshman season at Radford University in 2019-20.
"We are really excited to have Alexis coming to WKU starting in the fall," Davis said in a news release. "I think she brings in another experienced player whose best tennis is still ahead of her. Alexis has the ability to play in a top four singles position immediately and will help our doubles lineup as well."
With the Highlanders this past spring, Cramer went 4-3 in singles play at the No. 4 and 5 positions during spring dual match competition. She also posted a 5-2 mark in doubles action, including a 3-0 mark at the No. 2 spot. Cramer had previously tallied seven singles wins in fall tournament play.
A Birdsboro, Pa., native, Cramer transferred to Saddlebrook Preparatory Academy near Tampa, Fla., to conclude her high school career after she made it to the Pennsylvania state finals in doubles as a sophomore. She went on to be ranked the No. 44 player in the state of Florida.
Cramer joins Adriana Subias of La Coruña, Spain, in WKU's incoming Class of 2020. The Lady Toppers finished their 2020 spring season with a 6-10 dual match record before the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
