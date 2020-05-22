Western Kentucky's women’s soccer team has added Sophia Fondren, a transfer from Stephen F. Austin, to the 2020 roster as announced by head coach Jason Neidell on Friday.
“We are extremely excited to bring a person, player and student like Sophie into our program,” WKU assistant coach Roman DuChateau said in a news release. “She brings in a wealth of experience and a proven track record of producing at the Division-I level. We think she has the potential to make an immediate impact in our attack with her ability to create for herself as well as her teammates. In getting to know Sophie throughout this process, it was evident that she is a great fit and we can’t wait to get her here.”
Fondren is a senior midfielder with veteran experience, having started in all but one game at SFA. She scored nine goals and notched 18 assists in her three years with the Lumberjacks. Fondren was named to the All-Southland Second Team the last two seasons and earned a Southland All-Tournament Team nod in 2018.
“I’m so excited to continue my soccer career at WKU,” Fondren said in a news release. “I’ve never been to Bowling Green, but thanks to all the players and coaches who have been so welcoming and helpful through this transition it feels like home already. Even in this time of uncertainty, this decision seemed so clear. I can’t wait to get on the field with this talented group and win a ring.”
The Frisco, Texas native scored three goals and recorded eight assists last season at SFA.
Fondren will be only the sixth Lady Topper to hail from the state of Texas in program history.
