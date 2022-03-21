Western Kentucky's women's soccer team on Monday announced the addition of Carmen Marin to the 2022 roster as a transfer out of Florida International.
Marin will be a senior during the 2022 season and comes in as a midfielder. Marin hails from Ottawa, Ontario.
"We are excited to add a player of Carmen's experience and pedigree," WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. "She brings a lot of personality on and off the field, and we are confident that her transition into our playing style will be seamless. She is a fun player to watch and will be another exciting puzzle piece for our team and fan base."
In 2021, Marin played in 14 matches for the Panthers and got the starting nod in 12. She logged more than 1,000 minutes of action and notched an assist against Middle Tennessee. As a sophomore in the spring of 2021, Marin started in all 12 matches for FIU and had a team-high 1,082 minutes of playing time. She also had an assist during that season, setting up the game-winning goal against Jacksonville.
Marin played at Monteverde Academy in Florida in high school. She led her team to a FHSSA 4A state championship in 2019. The squad also went undefeated that season and ranked top 10 nationally.
Marin played with the Costa Rica Youth National Team at the U15, U17 and U20 levels. She also received a call up to the senior national team in 2021. With the national team, she has traveled to Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Grenada, Honduras, Panama and Nicaragua for international competitions.
Marin is the fifth Lady Topper to come to WKU from Canada.