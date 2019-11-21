Western Kentucky women's tennis coach Greg Davis announced a pair of signees for the Lady Toppers’ Class of 2020 on Thursday.
Adriana Subias of La Coruña, Spain, and Adrienne Vesely of Plano, Texas, will join the program for the 2020 fall season.
Subias comes to WKU following a distinguished youth career in Spain. She came out victorious in three notable events over the past three years: The 2019 Babolat Circuit 2A Tournament, 2018 Val de Barcala Negreira Tennis Open and 2017 Babolat Circuit 1A Tournament.
Subias was also a finalist in the 2019 Conference Master Event (for the best eight players in the region), 2018 Gallego Absolute Regional Master Tennis Tournament and 2017 U17 Regional Championship. She has experience competing against some of the top-ranked Spanish amateurs, including players who have accepted scholarships to Oregon, Nevada and Lamar.
Vesely comes to WKU from Gardner-Webb, where she competed during the 2019 spring season and a pair of tournaments this fall. She put together a team-best 13-3 singles record in the spring, which included a 7-2 record at No. 5, a 5-1 mark at No. 6 and a 1-0 tally at No. 4 for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. In doubles play, she had a 6-7 record at the No. 3 pair with teammate Milica Panic.
Vesely earned praise from the Big South Conference when she was named the league’s Freshman of the Week on Feb. 13 after a pair of singles wins vs. North Carolina A&T and Davidson in Gardner-Webb’s two matches. This fall, Vesely earned three singles wins and five doubles victories combined in the Elon and Limestone Fall Invitationals.
Vesely attended Spring Creek Academy in Plano, Texas, for her prep career. She was a four-star recruit and ranked as high as No. 87 in the country during her junior year. She won the 2017 Florida Open Girls18 Championship and the 2016 National Closed Region Tournament.
