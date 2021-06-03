The Western Kentucky women's basketball team has added two transfers to the roster, head coach Greg Collins announced Thursday. Ana Teresa Faustino and Gabby McBride will join the Lady Toppers for the 2020-21 season.
Faustino comes to WKU from Oregon State, where she signed for the 2020-21 season and played in five games. The Barreiro, Portugal, native played for the club team GDESSA in Portugal, suiting up for the senior team in 2019-20. During that season, she was named Rookie of the Week twice and earned National Starting Five of the Week once. Her season was highlighted by a 28-point performance.
In 2018-19, the 5-9 guard helped the GDESSA U-19 squad win a national title, earning MVP honors after putting up 23 points and seven assists in the final. She also made the All-Star Five that season after averaging 17.7 points per game and 4.3 assists per game. She also played with the GDESSA senior team in 2017-18 that participated in the EuroCup for the first time in the club's history.
Faustino also plays in the Portuguese National Team system. With the U-16 team, she was the team captain and played with the squad in the 2017 European Championships. In 2016-17, she earned a spot at Portugal's High Performance Center. She played with the U-15 team in the CPLP Games in South Africa.
McBride comes to WKU from Panola College. She played with Panola in 2020-21 after transferring from Iowa State, where she redshirted her freshmen season in 2019-20. The Roanoke, Texas, native played her junior and senior seasons at Liberty Christian High School and as a freshmen and sophomore at Carrol High School.
The 6-foot-2 forward was a three-star recruit coming out of high school (ESPN.com) and was ranked 19th in her position. She was named an Adidas All-American and earned All-District honors. She scored a career-high 38 points as a sophomore and pulled down a career-best 20 rebounds while at Liberty.
Faustino will be a sophomore in class standing, but will have four years of eligibility left. McBride will be a redshirt freshman who will also have four years of eligibility left.
McBride and Faustino will join newcomers Macey Blevins, Jaylin Foster, Alexis Mead, Mya Meredith and Jenna Walker, as well as returners Meral Abdelgawad, Raneem Elgedawy, Tori Hunter, Selma Kulo, Hope Sivori and Jordan Smith.