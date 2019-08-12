Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson has announced the addition of defensive specialist Logan Kael to the Lady Topper roster.
An incoming junior, Kael joins WKU's program after playing her first two seasons at West Florida, a Division II school in Pensacola.
Most recently, Kael racked up 500 digs across 31 matches and 117 sets in 2018. She added 41 aces from the service line in addition to earning her third Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor. As a sophomore, Kael collected Second Team All-Gulf South Conference recognition along with recording her 1,000th career dig on Nov. 10, 2018 in a four-set win over Montevallo.
In her debut season as an Argonaut, Kael racked up the awards as she became the program’s first-ever AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year and Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year. She was honored twice as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week and three times as the Freshman of the Week. Kael played in 36 matches and 128 sets as a freshman, leading the team with 535 digs to go along with her 29 aces.
West Florida posted a 55-15 overall record in Kael’s two years in Pensacola.
Kael is from Knoxville, Tenn., where she played a majority of her prep ball at Bearden High School. She capped her high school career by playing her senior season at Maryville High School. As a junior, Kael racked up 882 digs across 117 sets played to go along with 52 aces. Kael notched 417 digs and 93 aces in her 113 sets of action as a senior.
WKU opens the season against Loyola on Aug. 30 in Toledo, Ohio at the Toledo Blue & Gold Tournament.
