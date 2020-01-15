The road hasn't been kind to the Western Kentucky women's basketball team this season.
The Lady Toppers are just 3-5 in true road games this season, as opposed to a perfect 6-0 mark at E.A. Diddle Arena, and have lost three straight games on opponents' home floors.
WKU will look for more consistency on the road to try to snap that skid and move above .500 in Conference USA play when the Lady Toppers head to the Ted Constant Convocation Center to face Old Dominion in a 5:30 p.m. CST game on Thursday.
"We've played well for a half, we've played well for three quarters on the road, but we have not put four good quarters together on the road yet, so we've just got to be consistent in how we play and not base it on offensive production," WKU coach Greg Collins said following Saturday's 71-63 win against Middle Tennessee. "If we get a run offensively, great, that's a bonus, but we've got to be consistent on the boards and on defense."
The Lady Toppers (10-5 overall, 2-2 C-USA) lost at North Texas and Rice to open C-USA play, but battled back to .500 with wins over UAB and Middle Tennessee last week in what Collins is calling a "four-game tournament." When the stretch started, each of the upcoming four teams only had one loss in a balanced C-USA that features just one unbeaten team -- Rice. Ten of the 14 teams in the conference have two losses, with each team playing no more than four games.
Old Dominion (12-3, 2-1) is the next game up in that "tournament." The Monarchs beat Middle Tennessee to open C-USA play and fell to UAB, before knocking off Charlotte to hand the Niners their second loss. Old Dominion's only other two losses came at Virginia 56-53 and at VCU 62-49.
The Monarchs have the eighth-highest scoring offense in the conference at 65.5 points per game, but come in with the top scoring defense. Old Dominion allows an average of just 53.1 points per game, while WKU comes in with the second-highest scoring offense at 72.6 points per game.
Old Dominion doesn't have a player in the top 20 in the conference in scoring average, but has four players averaging at least 9.7 points and nine averaging at least 4.4. Victoria Morris is the team's leading scorer at 11.4 points per game.
"From last year, they just had a bunch of guards and they can drive the ball really well," WKU redshirt senior Dee Givens said following Saturday's win. "That's what they mostly focus on, getting to the rim. I think coming into this next game we just have to stay in front of the ball and contain the drive and 2s, not 3s, and if they hit a 3, so be it. Just focusing on staying in front of the ball and getting better each and every day."
Raneem Elgedawy is leading WKU with 16.9 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game, but hasn't played in the second quarter of the last two games because of foul trouble. Givens and Whitney Creech are averaging 15.7 and 15.4 points, respectively, and Meral Abdelgawad has averaged 10.5 points over the last two games.
The Lady Toppers have struggled shooting the ball since the start of C-USA play, however. WKU was 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from 3-point range Saturday and is now 15-of-70 (21.4 percent) in four C-USA games, after going 74-of-209 (35.4 percent) during nonconference play. Outside of the UAB game where they went 6-of-15 (40 percent), the Lady Toppers are just 9-of-55 (16.4 percent).
Teams have shot just 34.6 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from beyond the arc this season against Old Dominion, both of which are the league's top marks. The Monarchs also have the top rebounding margin at plus 5.4 per game, while WKU ranks sixth at plus 2.4.
"I've watched them a couple times just through scouting other teams and I know that they're better than they were last year, they're really well-coached, they play hard, aggressive defense, they're going to run the floor, they're shooting the ball better from the perimeter than they did last year and they fly to the boards," Collins said after Saturday's win. "So we'll have our hands full trying to guard them."
WKU leads the all time series 17-8 and has won 11 straight games against Old Dominion. The Monarchs haven't beaten the Lady Toppers since the 1990 Sun Belt Tournament semifinals.
The Lady Toppers will follow Thursday's game with a Saturday contest at Charlotte. WKU will travel to Marshall the following week, before returning home to face FAU on Jan. 30.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (10-5, 2-2) AT OLD DOMINION (12-3, 2-1)
5:30 p.m., Thursday, Norfolk, Va.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (15.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (16.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (15.4 ppg, 4.5 apg); Sherry Porter, g, 5-7, jr (7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
OLD DOMINION
Ajah Wayne, g/f, 5-10, so. (9.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Victoria Morris, g, 5-8, jr. (11.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Taylor Edwards, g, 5-9, sr. (9.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg); Amari Young, f, 5-11, so. (9.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Ashley Scott, c, 6-3, sr. (0.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (30-20 second season; 30-20 overall) WKU; Nicki McCray-Penson (41-37 third season; 41-37 overall) Old Dominion.
Series record
Western Kentucky leads the series 17-8 (WKU won the last meeting 74-60 on March 14 in the C-USA quarterfinals in Frisco, Texas).
Last time out
WKU won 71-63 at home against Middle Tennsessee on Saturday; Old Dominion won 54-51 at home against Charlotte on Saturday.
