After a down season in 2020-21, the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was determined to surprise some people this winter.
The Lady Toppers went 7-16 and fell to Old Dominion in the Conference USA Tournament preliminary round last year. Entering this season, WKU was picked by league coaches to finish 12th of the 14 teams, with only Southern Miss and UTSA – both in the West Division while WKU plays in the East – below them.
That wasn’t the expectation in the Lady Toppers’ locker room, however.
“I expect, from this team, to win the championship this year and to go to the NCAA and to get more respect from our conference because they didn’t see us this year,” said Meral Abdelgawad, WKU’s lone senior, at preseason media day. “They don’t know anyone from this team. If they didn’t give us respect this year, our freshmen, they will kick their ass this year, because they didn’t know them at all and they didn’t see how they are working hard every day and how they are playing. They have to respect us this year because we are not going to be in 12th place again anymore.”
WKU will now get a shot in the C-USA Tournament.
The Lady Toppers enter as the No. 4 seed from the East Division and are scheduled to play UAB at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The Lady Toppers enter at 18-11 overall and went 11-7 in league play. WKU had gotten off to a hot start in C-USA play, winning its first seven league games as part of a nine-game winning streak and a stretch of 13 wins in 14 games.
The team that ended that streak? UAB.
WKU fell 86-70 in Birmingham, Ala., on Jan. 27, and continued on a three-game skid that also included a defeat at Middle Tennessee and a 79-74 overtime loss to eventual East Division champion Charlotte.
The Lady Toppers bounced back with three straight wins, but it came with a cost. Freshman standout and second-leading scorer Mya Meredith suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game of that stretch – a 71-57 victory over Old Dominion.
WKU edged FAU in the next game by three points after blowing out the Owls earlier in the season and beat UTSA – the No. 7 seed from the West – before taking some lumps late in the year. The Lady Toppers have lost four of their last five games entering the league tournament, including back-to-back defeats to Marshall to close the regular season – WKU’s seeding was already almost locked in before the meetings – but did show resiliency in their 97-93 overtime victory over rival Middle Tennessee in a game they trailed by 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“We need to just play. Even after the Middle Tennessee game I said we needed too much magic for our seeding to change, but what we need to do is play the best as a team that we can play so that we’re confident in how we’re going to play in the conference tournament,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said Wednesday after the first loss to Marshall. “We’ve got to do a better job on defense – a whole lot better job of guarding the ball.”
The Blazers (15-14 overall, 8-10 C-USA) also enter after a tough stretch to close the regular season, and have lost eight of their last 11 games. UAB enters with the third-best scoring offense in the league at 67.9 points per game, and gets double-digit scoring from Zakyia Weathersby (14.8 points per game), Emily Klaczek (10.8) and Margaret Whitley (10.7).
Klaczek had 26 points in the first meeting, while Weathersby had 14, Destinee McGhee had 13, Kylee Schneringer had 12 and Whitley had 10. Abdelgawad had 28 points and nine rebounds for WKU, while Alexis Mead had 17 points, Meredith had 13 and Macey Blevins had 11.
The Lady Toppers average a league-best 71.5 points per game. Abdelgawad has averaged 19.8 points and 7.2 rebounds this season, while Mead also scores in double figures at 10.6 points per game – Meredith was averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds before her injury.
WKU’s last win in a C-USA Tournament game came in the 2018-19 quarterfinals, before falling to eventual champion Rice – the 2019-20 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Lady Toppers were expected to contend for a title that season. WKU last won the C-USA Tournament in the 2017-18 season, after also winning the title the season before.
The winner of Wednesday’s game between WKU and UAB will play top-seeded Louisiana Tech in a 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal Thursday. The bottom half of the bracket features a Tuesday preliminary round game between FIU (No. 6 East) and FAU (No. 7 East). The winner will advance to play Southern Miss (No. 3 West) on Wednesday, and the winner of that game will meet Middle Tennessee (No. 2 East) in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Charlotte is the top seed in the top half of the bracket, while North Texas is the No. 2 seed from the West. Old Dominion (No. 3 East), Rice (No. 4 West), Marshall (No. 5 East), UTEP (No. 6 West) and UTSA (No. 7 West) round out the top of bracket.
Semifinals are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, with a 4:30 p.m. championship game Saturday.