The Western Kentucky women's golf team tied in-state rival No. 23 Louisville for the 2021 Battle of the Bluegrass title Saturday.
Both programs earned three points at The Club at Olde Stone to tie in the annual match-play event.
Leadoff Lady Topper Mary Joiner kicked off the match-play event with a win in her individual match. Joiner went up against 38th-ranked Lauren Hartlage and won 2 Up.
Senior captain Megan Clarke competed as WKU’s No. 2 in the lineup. After a back-and-forth battle throughout the first 17 holes, Clarke and her Cardinal competitor eventually halved the match on 18.
Both senior Olivia Reed and redshirt senior Teri Doss fell in their matches as Louisville picked up one point in each. Doss kept it close all day and lost out on hole 18.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold earned another half-point for the Lady Toppers as she halved her match with Louisville.
It all came down to freshman Rachel Rich in the sixth and final matchup. The South Carolina native won her match 3&2, the quickest margin of victory by any Lady Topper on the day. With Rich securing the final point for WKU, the two sides earned three points to tie in the team match.
The Lady Toppers are next scheduled to travel to the UNF Intercollegiate on March 8-9 before hosting its own Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla. This is the same road swing the Lady Tops were on when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports in 2020.
The team will host one other matchup at home this season. WKU is slated to host C-USA foe Marshall at Indian Hills Country Club on April 5.
