Lady Tops fall 82-71 to Vanderbilt in season opener
Western Kentucky Lady Toppers Head Coach Greg Collins gives instructions to the Lady Tops from the sidelines during their 82-71 loss to Vanderbilt at E. A. Diddle Arena on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Western Kentucky women's basketball head coach Greg Collins and his staff have signed two players for the 2023 class.