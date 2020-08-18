The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team announced Tuesday the addition of Megan Landsiedel to the roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Landsiedel, a 6-foot guard from Stamford, Conn., graduated from Stamford High School in 2020 and will be an incoming freshman.
“Megan is such a versatile, heady player,” WKU head coach Greg Collins said in a news release. “She’s 6’0, dives on the floor for every loose ball, has a tremendous work ethic, handles the ball like a point guard and she sees the floor extremely well. Most importantly she’s a great teammate who will do whatever she can to help the team. She’s a winner on and off the court. We can’t wait to get her on campus.”
Landsiedel was a Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class LL All-State pick in 2020. She also earned All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference First Team honors as a senior while averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
She’ll be one of six true freshmen on WKU's roster this season, alongside Ally Collett, Jenna Kallenberg, Selma Kulo, Hope Sivori and Jordan Smith. Landsiedel is also the only Lady Topper in recent history to hail from the state of Connecticut.
