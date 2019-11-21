The Western Kentucky women’s soccer team signed seven players from the Class of 2020 on National Signing Day.
Ellie Belcher, Annah Hopkins, Brina Micheels, Shelbi Morrison, Kenlee Newcom, Lily Rummo and Taylor Swartz all signed with the Lady Toppers.
Belcher, a defender, won’t have to travel far when she comes to college in the fall of 2020 after completing a successful career at Greenwood. As a senior, Belcher earned All-State First Team, All-Region First Team, All-Region Tournament, and All-District Tournament MVP honors. She captained the Lady Gators team that went on to win the 2019 state championship.
She played with the Kentucky ODP team 2016-18 and was named to the Midwest Region Team in 2018. Belcher also played with the Nashville United Soccer Academy, reaching the finals of the Tennessee State Championship and was a Southern Region finalist with the team.
Morrison, a forward at Madison Central in Ashland, racked up awards in high school, earning the Golden Boot Award three times, All-District honors three times, two team MVP awards and All-Region honors. With Lexington FC, she led them to a State Cup championship and to the Midwest Regional. She attended the ODP Midwest Region ID Camp for three years and was a U.S. Development training invitee.
Another western Kentucky product, Newcom comes to Bowling Green from Owensboro’s Daviess County High School. Newcom, a defender, was a three-time All-District, three-time All-Region, and two-time All-State honoree. In 2019, she was named District Player of the Year and her team’s MVP. She led Daviess County to the Elite Eight in the Kentucky state championship as a senior after the team went to the Final Four the previous two years. In the classroom, Newcom earned Academic All-State honors three years. She scored 58 goals in high school playing mostly as a defender or midfielder. She holds the Daviess County record for most goals in a match with five.
Newcom played club soccer with the Indiana Fire, winning the Indiana state championship in 2017 and finishing as runners-up in 2018 and 2019. In 2013, she played with Owensboro United, where she led her team to a state championship.
Hopkins had a highly successful high school career at Evansville’s Reitz Memorial, racking up 23 goals and 26 assists as a midfielder. She was named All-State First Team, All-District First Team, All-SIAC Second Team, All-City First Team, Academic All-City and Academic All-State. She was also selected for the All-American Watchlist. She led her team to an Indiana 2A state championship along with a regional championship and a sectional championship.
She was selected to the Indiana ODP state team and participated in the ODP regional holdover camp. On the club side, she played with Indiana Fire Juniors South, winning an Indiana state championship and finishing as runners-up three times. She also played with Indiana Fire Juniors and FC Pride out of Indianapolis. With the Pride, she and the team were the North American Cup ECNL runners-up.
Micheels will join the Lady Toppers in January and will bring a considerable amount of experience with her after completing her prep career at Plattsburgh (N.Y.) High School. She was a two-time All-State honoree at forward, four-time All-Conference honoree and Conference Player of the Year in 2018. She served as her team’s captain in 2018 and led the team in scoring throughout her high school career, scoring 50 goals and notching 31 assists.
Micheels was part of the ODP regional pool from 2014-19 and was part of the ODP Boca Interregional team from 2016-19. She played with the ODP East Region International Team, playing in Germany, Costa Rica and England. She participated in the ODP National Training Camp in 2017 and the U.S. Soccer National Training Center during 2014-16. She led the Plattsburgh FC to a second-place finish in the State Cup in 2018.
In 2015, she helped Nordic SC to a State Cup Championship in Vermont. Micheels scored four goals with New Jersey Elite at the Disney Showcase in 2017. She’s currently playing with the Metro United Development Academy in Washington, D.C., and is leading the team in scoring.
Rummo had a highly decorated high school career at Father Ryan High School in Franklin, Tenn. A forward, she was named the Region MVP in 2019 after earning four All-Region awards. She was named All-State in 2018 and her team’s MVP in the same year. In her high school career, she scored 41 goals and notched 48 assists.
Rummo played club ball for Nashville United Soccer Academy alongside fellow Lady Topper signee Ellie Belcher.
Swartz, a defender at Fairbanks High School in Plain City, Ohio, was also a four-year captain and starter for her ECNL Club Team, Ohio Premier. She led her team to a third-place showing in the U17 National Championship in 2019 after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. In 2016, she and her U14 team were the ECNL National Championship runners-Up and the Mid-Atlantic Conference Champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.