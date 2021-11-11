Western Kentucky women's golf coach Adam Gary announced the signing of Averi Cline, Sydney Hackett and Savannah Howell to the class of 2022 on Thursday.
"I'm super excited about the three additions we are making to the team," Gary said in a news release. "All three players have had success on a personal level as well as a team including multiple state championships, and even a national high school championship. These players will bring experience beyond their years when they enter WKU as freshmen next year. Besides being great players, they are even better people and will fit right in with our community and team."
Cline is a two-time individual and team Class 7A Georgia state champion. She was also a part of the 2021 National High School champion team. The Suwanee, Ga., native has qualified for the USGA four-ball twice and has logged numerous top-five finishes including multiple wins on the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour.
She holds a national junior ranking of 340 overall and 137th in the 2022 class. Cline is also a part of Beta Club and National Honor Society. She's the co-president of Blessings in a Backpack and a Wyldlife Leader, all while holding a GPA above 4.0.
Hackett, from Ashburn, Va., competed in the 2021 US Women's Amateur and has already qualified for the 2022 US Women's Fourball tournament. She is currently ranked 89th in the Rolex AJGA Rankings and has held a ranking as high as 70.
She's ranked 38th in the 2022 Class in the Golfweek junior rankings. She was the 2019 Nike Junior Champion and 2020 PKB Order of Merit Champion. She also finished tied for 5th at the AJGA Girls Championship in 2020.
Howell has been named to Kentucky's All-State First Team in 2019, 2020 and 2021, helping the Marshall County High School girls' team win back-to-back state team titles in 2020 and 2021. She's also been named to the All-Region team in each of the last four years.
In addition to winning several high school tournaments, Howell also finished eighth (2019), third (2020) and 11th (2021) in the KGCA All-State Championship. She finished eighth (2019), fifth (2020) and 11th (2021) in the KHSAA state championships as well.