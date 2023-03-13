Western Kentucky senior Sarah Arnold is tied for second at WKU’s Spring Break Shootout through two rounds at the par-71, 6,040-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club in Dade City, Fla.
Arnold posted a 1-under par 70 and then a 1-over 72 on Monday. She is tied for second overall with two other individuals and is four shots back from first place.
Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett carded the lowest round of the day for the Lady Toppers at 2-under 69. She fired that number in the second round after an opening 5-under 76. She is tied for 10th overall, two strokes away from the top five, after she moved up 27 spots.
Improving her rounds by four shots was sophomore Catie Craig. She carded a 4-over 75 and an even-par 71 on Monday and is tied for 13th.
Freshman Averi Cline shaved six strokes off her second round, shooting 1-over 72 after a morning, 7-over 78. She is tied for 28th. Sydney Hackett is tied for 50th after a 4-over 75 and 8-over 79.
Two Lady Toppers are playing as individuals this week. Junior Addie Westbrook is tied for 47th while freshman Savannah Howell is tied for 67th.
WKU as a team improved from a 12-over 296 to an even-par 284, joining two other squads shooting even-par in the second round. The Lady Toppers are tied for second overall, eight shots behind Morehead State in first.
The third and final round will start at 7:45 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning.