Western Kentucky sophomore women's soccer player Ambere Barnett was voted to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team on Tuesday, becoming the youngest Lady Topper to earn the honor.
Barnett was the only sophomore that was tabbed as first team in the All-South Region.
Barnett had a successful sophomore campaign that saw her earn All-Conference USA First Team honors for the second consecutive year. She finished the season tied with a team-leading 16 points on five goals and six assists.
The Rockport, Ind., native was the league’s leading shot taker, notching an average of 4.28 shots per game. In only two seasons, she has taken the sixth most shots ever by a WKU player and is tied for the sixth most career assists with 14.
Barnett was one of 20 C-USA players earning All-Region honors in 2019.
