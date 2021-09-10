The Western Kentucky soccer team picked up its second straight road victory after with a 1-0 shutout win at Belmont on Thursday.
The win moves the Lady Toppers to 5-0-0, which is the best start in program history.
“It was never easy tonight,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “This was a very difficult challenge on the road -- playing on this turf, which is really bouncy and playing against a team that plays with a ton of spirit. Full credit to Belmont. They play so hard and fast, making the game difficult on this surface and in this environment.”
It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for the WKU defense in only five matches. The Lady Toppers held the Bruins to only four shots on goal.
“I think our defense did everything they had to do to keep the ball out of the back of the net,” Neidell said in the release. “Full credit to not only our back four and goalkeeper, but our whole team. Our team defending has been really good. We take a lot of pride in having a stingy defense and once again tonight we were pretty stingy.”
It was a stalemate most of the match, but WKU took a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when Avery Jacobsen put through a free kick goal. It was the second goal of the season for Jacobsen.
“We’ve had a great start to the year with two Power Five wins and this one was no different because we wanted to make history tonight,” Jacobsen said in the release. “To be 5-0 and hold that title in the program is pretty awesome.”
The Lady Toppers outshot Belmont 8-7 and put seven shots on goal in the match. Katie Erwin and Ansley Cate each notched two shots in the game.
Alexis Bach played all 90 minutes in goal for WKU, recording her third shutout of the season. She now has a 0.49 goals against average.
WKU moves to 6-0-1 against Belmont all-time and 3-0-1 against the Bruins in Nashville. The Lady Toppers’ win snapped a three-match home winning streak for Belmont.
WKU returns home to host Ole Miss on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.