The Western Kentucky women's basketball team needed a furious fourth-quarter rally to beat Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., on Jan. 25.
Thursday's meeting in Bowling Green wasn't as dramatic.
The Lady Toppers moved to 11-0 at E.A. Diddle Arena this season with a 79-65 victory over the Thundering Herd.
"First off, Marshall is a good team and they're a tough guard because of their style of play and the type of matchups we have and they're always tough at Huntington. It doesn't matter. They're always hard to beat there," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "I feel like being at home is probably worth six or eight points and probably helped us six or eight points, but the key was we were really focused in on what we're doing. We're doing a better job of making sure we execute the game plan."
WKU (19-6 overall, 11-3 Conference USA) outscored Marshall (11-14, 6-8) 20-7 over the final six minutes to come away with a 74-65 win in the first meeting between the two teams. It was the second game of the Lady Toppers' winning streak, which sits at nine games after Thursday.
Marshall shot 11-of-27 from 3-point range in the first meeting at Cam Henderson Center and Collins emphasized guarding the 3-point line leading up to Thursday's rematch. Despite that, the Thundering Herd made three of their first four attempts from behind the arc and took a 14-11 lead into the first-quarter media timeout. Taylor Pearson -- who entered Thursday's game with the second-best 3-point percentage in C-USA -- accounted for two of those makes. Reigning C-USA Freshman of the Week Savannah Wheeler added another after the timeout to put Marshall ahead by six, but the 3-point barrage slowed from there.
"It was a lack of defense. We weren't intense enough. We weren't communicating and talking on the floor. We say, 'Talking equals intensity.' If you're talking on the floor you're intense," Collins said. "It was so quiet you could hear the popcorn popping at the concession stand. We needed to be much more active, so we changed our defense and picked it up a lot and that helped."
Marshall finished the frame 4-for-6 (66.7 percent) from beyond the arc, but went 4-for-12 (33.3 percent) the remainder of the game.
WKU improved its rebounding after the first quarter as well. The Lady Toppers were outrebounded 7-5 in the first quarter, but held an advantage in the category each of the final three periods to finish with a 38-22 differential.
"We just put more emphasis on it," Sandra Skinner, who finished with six points and four rebounds off the bench, said.
WKU used a 7-0 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Dee Givens to take a one-point lead at the 1:56 mark. Marshall got the lead back with a jumper from Lorelei Roper, but Alexis Brewer answered with a 3-pointer to put the Lady Toppers ahead for the remainder.
Kia Sivils opened the second quarter with a layup to get Marshall within two at 24-22, but WKU's defense held the Thundering Herd scoreless for a nearly five-minute stretch to take a 10-point lead. Wheeler scored Marshall's next five points, before the Lady Toppers shut down the Thundering Herd for the final 2:27 and used a 10-0 run to take a 45-28 lead into halftime.
"I think around the four-minute mark (in the first quarter) they had close to 20 points and (Collins) said, 'You're going to give up 30 or 40 points in the first quarter,' " WKU senior point guard Whitney Creech said. "After we got that in our heads and he made that aware to us, we kind of locked down on defense and tried to keep up the pressure a little bit."
Pearson had 10 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter and Marshall outscored WKU in the frame 20-14 to get the deficit to single digits after an and-one from Sivils with 1:13 to play, but a jumper from Creech put WKU up 59-48 heading to the fourth. Wheeler was the only other Marshall player to score in double figures. She finished with 19 points for the Thundering Herd, who will host Old Dominion on Saturday.
Creech started the fourth with a 3-pointer and scored seven of the team's first eight points in the frame on the way to a team-high 19 points. Raneem Elgedawy had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, while Meral Abdelgawad added 11 points and Givens had 10.
De'Myla Brown made a jumper with 3:58 to play as time was expiring on the shot clock to give WKU a 19-point lead, before closing out the 79-65 win.
WKU will take its nine-game winning streak on the road to face Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Lady Toppers beat the Owls 68-59 in Bowling Green on Jan. 30.
