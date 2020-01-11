After an 0-2 start in Conference USA play, the Western Kentucky women's basketball team felt the pressure.
But the Lady Toppers have taken advantage of opportunities to hand two teams their second losses in conference play.
WKU used an 11-2 run to start the fourth quarter against Middle Tennessee at E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday to pull ahead of the Lady Raiders for a 71-63 victory after beating UAB on Thursday.
"You know by now I'm pretty transparent, so we've been transparent since the time we left Texas with the team about the standings, where we were and we were really trying to break it up into a four-game tournament," WKU coach Greg Collins said. "I described it as being in the consolation bracket of a double-elimination tournament in that we've got to win ourselves out of here so that we can just have a chance to compete for a bye and for a championship.
"Winning against UAB and then winning tonight against a great team in Middle Tennessee gives us a chance to get back to .500. We're 2-2 and so are they, and we have the tiebreaker on both of them right now."
Dee Givens came away with one of her five steals in the game, but missed the layup that would have put WKU (10-5 overall, 2-2 C-USA) up 54-50 over Middle Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) with 9:27 to play in the second quarter. Instead, Meral Abdelgawad got the rebound and was fouled. She sank both free throws to start the 11-2 run. She added an and-one just over a minute later on the way to a nine-point night.
Raneem Elgedawy scored the next four points and Givens finished a basket down low while getting fouled to make it 63-52. Middle Tennessee's only points during the stretch came on a layup from Charity Savage, while all of WKU's came either in the paint or at the foul line. The Lady Toppers outscored the Lady Raiders – whose tallest players check in at 6-feet even – 44-28 in the paint and held a 43-29 rebounding advantage to generate 19 second-chance points to Middle Tennessee's seven.
"We were going to try to go inside, whether it was on the pass or the drive. That was the plan offensively, was to attack the paint inside," Collins said. "They do a really good job collapsing and making those difficult finishes, but we were trying to get inside-out or inside and dump off to a post on a roll."
The closest Middle Tennessee could get the score from that point was five points, when Anastasia Hayes – the 2017 SEC 6th Woman of the Year at Tennessee – made a layup with 1:27 remaining. Whitney Creech, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 10 points, including four in the fourth quarter on a layup with 2:40 remaining and two free throws with 47 seconds left.
"Just trying to take care of the ball," Creech said. "Coach Collins was telling me to forget about the first three quarters and focus on finishing the game and drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line."
Creech was one of three Lady Toppers to finish in double figures. Elgedawy had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Givens had 18 points and eight rebounds.
Aislynn Hayes led Middle Tennessee with 18 points, Anastasia Hayes had 12 and Savage had 11. The Lady Raiders will host FAU on Thursday.
WKU held an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, with 12 of those points coming in the paint. Elgedawy, WKU's 6-foot-4 center, had nine points and five rebounds in the frame to help the Lady Toppers build an 18-11 lead, before she picked up her second foul with 41.5 seconds left in the quarter.
Three of Elgedawy's points came on one of the two 3-pointers WKU made in the game. The Lady Toppers were 2-for-14 (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc. WKU is now 15-for-70 (21.4 percent) from 3-point range in four C-USA games and, outside of the UAB win where the Lady Toppers went 6-for-15 (40 percent), the team is 9-for-55 (16.4 percent).
Middle Tennessee used a stretch where it made 5-of-6 field goals, capped off with a 3-pointer from Alexis Whittington with 11 seconds left, to cut the deficit to three heading to the second.
Elgedawy missed the second quarter for the second straight game – she played only 4:55 in the first half Thursday against UAB with foul trouble – and Middle Tennessee outscored WKU 16-13 to make it 31-all at halftime.
Middle Tennessee took the lead to start the third on a 3-pointer from Courtney Whitson. The frame featured two ties and four lead changes, the final of which came on a free throw from Creech with just under seven minutes remaining in the period. She and Givens combined to go 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the quarter and had six and eight points, respectively, to help give WKU a 52-50 lead going into the fourth.
WKU will play its next three games on the road, starting at Old Dominion on Thursday. It'll be followed by games at Charlotte and Marshall, before returning to E.A. Diddle Arena to face FAU on Jan. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.