It was a successful homestand for the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team.
The Lady Toppers capped off a three-game winning streak at E.A. Diddle Arena on Sunday with a 77-65 victory over Tennessee State.
“We’re learning. It’s great to be home and play where you practice, where you shoot, to play in front of your home fans. That’s what helps this young bunch right now,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “We learned a lot in Kansas (at the Preseason WNIT) – I learned a lot in Kansas – so we’ve taken that and used that in practice to get a little bit better and each game I see steps. Some are individual and some are team, so as long as we keep doing that and keep getting better and better we’re going to be fine in the long run.”
WKU (4-3) got a hot start from Meral Abdelgawad – its most veteran player – and never trailed the Tigers (3-3) in the victory, although it was a close contest throughout.
Abdelgawad had 10 first-quarter points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to help her team build a 16-12 lead over Tennessee State heading into the second quarter. She finished with a team-high 18 points on the evening, to go along with eight rebounds and three steals.
WKU never led by more than seven in the first half and took a 31-25 lead into the break. The Tigers kept it a single-digit game through the third quarter as both teams struggled to shoot the ball from 3-point range through the first 29 and a half minutes of action – WKU was 3-of-12 and Tennessee State 0-of-0 by that point – but Collins said “pursuing second chances” was the key in maintaining the lead. WKU outrebounded Tennessee State 36-34 and had 16 offensive rebounds for 16 second-chance points in the game.
A corner 3-pointer from Alexis Mead with 29 seconds left in the third made it a 51-43 WKU lead heading into the final quarter, where Mead opened the scoring with another 3-pointer from the same spot to make it a double-digit game.
“If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it,” Mead said. “I think the other three quarters of the game, every time I drove they were collapsing on me and I just got it to open shooters. Like I said, if I’m open, I’m going to shoot that and maybe get a heat check somewhere in there, but other than that, I’m getting it to open shooters.”
Tennessee State got within three with an 8-2 run capped off by a pull-up jumper from Gia Adams with 2:44 to play, but WKU closed on an 11-2 run highlighted by a step-back 3-pointer from Mead with 1:14 remaining after two WKU offensive rebounds to claim the 77-65 victory.
“This bunch, they’re winners and they want to win, and they don’t want to just be winners – they want to be champions, they want to be successful at a high level,” Collins said. “You could see that, not just in this game, but I see it every day in practice. I see it when they’re in the gym on their own all the time. I’m not surprised when they make those shots – I expect them to make those shots. I’m actually surprised when they miss some of them.”
Mead finished with 16 points, including 3-of-4 shooting from long range and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. Mya Meredith added 16 points and seven rebounds for WKU. The Lady Toppers will now hit the road for four of its next five games, starting with a 5:30 p.m. contest at Bellarmine on Thursday.
Tatyana Davis led Tennessee State with 18 points, while Adams added 15 and Dominique Claytor had 14. The Tigers are next scheduled to play at Omaha on Thursday.{&end}