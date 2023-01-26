It was a night for the reserves in the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team’s 67-63 win over Florida International on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The bench accounted for 38 points -- led by 18 from Hope Sivori -- with Karris Allen and Teresa Faustino both making key contributions that fueled a fourth-quarter comeback and allowed WKU (10-9 overall, 7-3 Conference USA) to beat FIU for the second time in 12 days.
“They’ve come through several times,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “Sometimes it hasn’t resulted in a win, but there have been several times where the bench has outscored the starters. It’s not just about scoring. It’s about presence and decision making and being fundamentally sound and disciplined.”
WKU earned the win on a night when it squandered a 15-point lead and was outrebounded 36-19 by FIU (10-9, 5-5).
“We were outrebounded 17 and really what we did was change defenses,” Collins said. “That made a difference. That kind of got them stopped down the stretch. We were able to keep the ball out of the paint. We were able to force some shots.
“We’ve got to do a better job on the defensive end. We are fortunate to win this game. We knew how big it was against FIU, knowing they were one game behind us and they were tied with UTEP.”
WKU opened with five quick points, but scored four points over an eight-minute stretch, allowing the Panthers to build a three-point lead before Alexis Mead’s runner at the buzzer cut FIU’s lead to 12-11.
The Lady Toppers took control early in the second quarter, using a 19-2 run to build a 33-18 advantage. FIU answered, closing the half with a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 35-28.
Florida International continued to hang around until using a 7-0 spurt to pull in front 49-46 late in the third quarter. Sivori hit three free throws with one second left to tie the score heading into the fourth, but FIU opened the quarter to build a 55-49 advantage with 8:03 left.
WKU’s deficit grew to 61-54 with 4:12 remaining, but the Lady Toppers scored the next six points to shave the margin down to one. FIU’s Ajae Yoakum hit two free throws to make the score 63-60 before Faustino -- who played three minutes in the first half before entering with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter -- drilled a wide open 3 to tie the score with 1:17 remaining.
“I think I just have to stay ready at all times,” Faustino said. “I have to trust the process and I know my teammates trust me too. At that point I have to stay focused. All I care about is the win.”
Sivori gave the Lady Toppers the lead for good on the next possession, hitting two free throws after getting fouled on a shot off an inbounds pass under the basket with two seconds left on the shot clock.
Faustino got a steal on the next possession and Allen split a pair of free throws to make the score 66-63 with 21.2 seconds left.
FIU had one final chance, but Tanajah Hayes 3-point attempt was contested by Faustino and Allen secured the rebound -- splitting a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Collins praised Faustino’s performance in the final three minutes.
“I’m not surprised that Teresa got steals and got stops,” Collins said. “That’s what she does.”
Sivori finished 4-for-8 from the field, 3-for-7 from the 3-point line, and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line to pace the offense.
“It’s rewarding because me and coach (Ivy Woodcock) shoot every day before practice,” Sivori said. “I was telling her. It’s not about these games. I’m not shooting extra for these games. I’m shooting extra for the conference tournament.
“... It’s just rewarding to see it pay off.”
Jaylin Foster added 11 points, while Acacia Hayes finished with 10 points.
Kaliah Henderson led FIU with 20 points, while Hope Butera added 14 points on a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.
WKU returns to action at 2 p.m. on Saturday, hosting Florida Atlantic.