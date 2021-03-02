Awards continue to roll in for WKU volleyball as Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne have been named the Conference USA Offensive Player and Setter of the Week, respectively, the league office announced Tuesday.
This week's honors mark the sixth and seventh collective C-USA weekly accolades collected by Lady Toppers this season.
This week's awards come after WKU returned from its first road matches since November 2019. The Lady Toppers came away with a pair of hard-fought wins overall Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., as the team continues to build upon the best undefeated start in program history at 11-0.
Briggs went off for a pair of stellar double-double outings at Marshall this past weekend to help WKU continue to extend the best undefeated start in program history.
On Sunday, Briggs racked up 14 kills, 16 digs and a block to go along with her perfect serving and reception rates to anchor the Lady Toppers. The Ortonville, Mich., native posted a career match on Monday as the sophomore matched her career-high with 21 kills while resetting her career-high total attacks to 60 in the four-set win. Briggs added 17 digs, another perfect reception rate and 12-of-14 successful serves from the line.
Briggs averaged 5.00 kills per set, 0.14 blocks per set and 4.71 digs per set for an outstanding 5.07 points per set.
WKU senior setter Dieudonne was exceptional in WKU's pair of wins at C-USA East's second-place team, Marshall. The offensive facilitator led WKU to a collective .246 hitting percentage against Marshall. She racked up 102 assists across the seven sets for 14.57 assists per set. She tallied 45 assists in Sunday's win over Marshall to go along with six digs and two blocks. A total of 45 assists in a three-set match ties the third most in a sweep across the NCAA this season.
Monday's match saw Dieudonne rack up 57 assists as the Louisville native tallied her first double-double of the season, adding 17 digs to go along with an ace, a kill and 17 errorless serves.
Across the two wins, 39.5-percent of Dieudonne's sets found the floor for kills as the Lady Toppers overpowered the Thundering Herd. Dieudonne averaged 14.57 assists per set to go along with 3.29 digs per set, 0.14 aces per set, 0.29 blocks per set and 0.14 kills per set as WKU improved to 6-0 in C-USA play.
Dieudonne now has eight C-USA Setter of the Week laurels across her two seasons as a Lady Topper.
WKU VOLLEYBALL C-USA WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS
Jan. 26 – Paige Briggs – Offensive Player of the Week
Jan. 26 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week
Feb. 2 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week
Feb. 23 – Lauren Matthews – Offensive Player of the Week
Feb. 23 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week
March 2 – Paige Briggs – Offensive Player of the Week
March 2 – Nadia Dieudonne – Setter of the Week
