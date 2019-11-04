Two members of the Western Kentucky women's soccer team have been named to Conference USA All-Academic Teams as announced by the league on Monday. Kaylyn Bryant was selected to the first team and Ashley Leonard has earned second-team honors.
Bryant has started in every game this season and the senior has logged the second most minutes of any WKU player in 2019. As an integral part of the Lady Topper backline, Bryant has played a major role in the seven shutouts WKU has posted this season, tied for the second most in the conference. The 16 goals allowed by Bryant and the defense is the fourth fewest in C-USA.
Bryant is a biology major at WKU and this is her second C-USA All-Academic Team honors after earning Second Team honors last season. The Boynton Beach, Fla., native received the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal last year.
Leonard is WKU’s leading goal-scorer this season, notching eight goals so far. That mark is tied for the ninth most in a season by a WKU player. The junior has scored the deciding goal in four of WKU’s matches this season, tallying the game-winner against Middle Tennessee, Alabama A&M, Louisiana Tech and Marshall. Her four game-winners are tied for the fourth most in a WKU season.
Leonard is an international business major at WKU. The Troy, Mich., native also was awarded the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for the 2018-19 academic year.
Bryant, Leonard and the Lady Toppers are preparing for the postseason with the quarterfinals of the C-USA Championship coming up on Wednesday. WKU will take on Charlotte at 2 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.