The Western Kentucky women's basketball games against Charlotte have been postponed due to COVID-19 related concerns in the 49ers’ program. The games were scheduled Friday and Saturday.
The games were going to be the Conference USA openers for both programs. The two programs will work to reschedule the contests later this season.
The Lady Toppers are pursuing the possibility of playing a nonconference game this week to fill in the lost games. WKU is 1-5 and hasn't played since a 73-59 loss at Tennessee Tech on Dec. 20. The Lady Toppers' next games currently on the schedule are at Louisiana Tech on Jan. 8 and 9.
