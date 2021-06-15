Western Kentucky women's soccer player Ansley Cate was awarded the Conference USA Spirit of Service Award for the spring athletic season, the conference announced Tuesday.
The award is given to student-athletes from each member school who had significant community service endeavors, excellent academic standing and notable athletic accomplishments.
Cate, a sophomore, was named to the C-USA all-academic second team this season as an exercise science major.
She and the Lady Toppers were awarded the Team Community Outreach Award at the annual Topsy's for the service over the year. Cate and the other student-athletes took part in a food drive over the summer in 2020, securing food and money donations for the United Soccer Coaches' Soccer Against Hunger campaign. The food and money raised went directly to helping families secure food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cate and the team also volunteered at the House on the Hill, an organization in Bowling Green that provides food for local in-need families.
On the field, Cate started in all but one match for WKU in the spring. She scored two goals on the season, including a game-winner against Marshall that helped keep WKU unbeaten in conference play.