On senior night for Western Kentucky’s women’s soccer team, the seniors delivered with a 1-0 shutout win against Charlotte at the WKU Soccer Complex.
The Lady Toppers (7-8-3 overall, 4-5-1 Conference USA) got a late goal from senior Lyric Schmidt and a shutout from a pair of senior goalkeepers in Alexis Bach and Ashley Kobylinski and a senior-heavy backline.
“Charlotte is a really good team and we knew we were going to have our hands full,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “I thought we came out really strong in the first 20 minutes, but the second part of the first half I don’t think we were very happy with and we weren’t very clean technically. I thought we came out in the second half with some urgency. We were aggressive in the attack and made some good things happen.”
It was a scoreless match for the first 86 minutes, but WKU had put the pressure on Charlotte (3-10-4, 2-6-2) in the second half. After mounting momentum, the Lady Toppers finally broke through in the 86th minute. WKU was awarded a corner kick. Katie Erwin took the kick and quickly realized that Schmidt was unmarked. Schmidt one-touched it for a long, arching shot that went right over the reach of the Charlotte goalkeeper into the upper left corner of the net.
It was the first goal of the season for Schmidt and her second career goal. It was Erwin’s fourth assist of the year, which leads the team.
It was the eighth shutout of the season for WKU this season. It brings the Lady Toppers’ goals against average to 0.67 for the year, which currently ranks as the second best average in program history and is the top mark in C-USA.
Bach played the first 62:32 in goal for the Lady Toppers, making two saves. Kobylinski came in for her and made a save in the match and held on to the shutout.
The Lady Toppers concluded the home portion of the schedule having given up only two total goals on their home turf.
The win secures a seven seed for WKU in the Conference USA Championship. The Lady Toppers will face the No. 2 seed, which was to be determined Saturday. The first round of the tournament is Wednesday in Charlotte, N.C.
Game times and the official bracket were set to be released Saturday night.