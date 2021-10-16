For the fourth time this season, Western Kentucky's women's soccer team found a golden goal in overtime to claim a 3-2 victory at Florida International on Friday night in Miami.
It was also the third road overtime win for the Lady Toppers in conference play this season.
"We are extremely happy with the win and crucial three points on the road," WKU coach Jason Neidell said. "With a two-goal lead early, we got a little too comfortable and it almost bit us. It was a valuable lesson for this group. We look forward to returning to our home pitch and celebrating our seniors on Sunday."
WKU got on the board early. Brina Micheels scored in the seventh minute to give the Lady Toppers a 1-0 lead right out of the gate. Avery Jacobsen set up the play with a pass into the box that made it to Lily Rummo. Rummo found Micheels and Micheels sealed the deal for her third goal of the season.
The Lady Toppers scored again just over 20 minutes later. Jacobsen sent a long pass deep into FIU territory, finding Katie Erwin who one-touched it into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season.
The overtime goal came in the 95th minute from Brooke Sleeva. Erwin found Sleeva in the box and Sleeva sent a shot to the FIU goalkeeper. The ball bounced back out and Sleeva finished it off for the win. It was the freshman's first career goal.
WKU outshot FIU 21-5 in the match, but shots on goal were a closer margin at 6-4. Goalkeeper Alexis Bach made two saves on the night, including a game-saving stop in the 85th minute.
The Lady Toppers improve to 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. With 15 points in league play, WKU sits one point behind first-place Old Dominion (9-3-1, 5-0-1 C-USA).
With the win, WKU improves to 4-0 on the season in overtime games, the most overtime wins by a Lady Topper squad in program history.
WKU will have a quick turnaround, hosting UTEP on Sunday in Bowling Green at 1 p.m. for Senior Day. Avery Jacobsen, Chelsea Moore, Isidora Pekez, Sophia Fondren and Mackenzie Crittenberger will be celebrated in the ceremony following the match.