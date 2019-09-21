Western Kentucky's volleyball team extended its win streak to nine matches with a 3-0 sweep of Samford as the Lady Toppers claimed the WKU Volleyball Invite title Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Lauren Matthews took home WKU Volleyball Invite MVP honors while Sophia Cerino also collected All-Tournament Team recognition for the Lady Toppers. Matthews also set WKU’s single-match hitting percentage record at .882 in the 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) victory.
“I said back in week one that I just want us to continue to get better and I haven’t been caught up in wins and losses or winning tournaments,” head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “This team is far from a finished project. For me, I’d rather lose and get better than win and backtrack a bit. I think we’ve been winning and getting better, though, which is the best of both worlds.”
On the weekend, Matthews finished with a .527 attack percentage with 45 total kills and 13 blocks for a 1.18 blocks per set average. The sophomore had just six errant attacks all weekend.
Cerino racked up 18 aces in the 11 weekend sets for a 1.64 aces per set average.
The Lady Toppers claimed their third early season tournament crown with the WKU Volleyball Invite championship Saturday. WKU also won its opening-weekend outing at Toledo and last weekend’s Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invite.
With just one nonconference matchup remaining, WKU is 13-1 and a perfect 7-0 in matches at Diddle Arena.
Seven different Lady Toppers registered a kill in the victory over Samford. Matthews led with 18 kills while Briggs reached double digits with 10 kills. Katie Isenbarger, Sophia Cerino and Avri Davis added four kills apiece.
Matthews notched seven kills in the first frame, three in the second and five in the third for 15 kills. Her .882 attack percentage surpassed Alyssa Cavanaugh’s previous single-match record of .818, set in 2017.
Nadia Dieudonne recorded her fifth double-double of the season and second of the weekend with 30 assists and 13 digs in the win. The junior also added three blocks, a kill and an ace.
Logan Kael finished with nine digs while Briggs added eight and Emma Kowalkowski chipped in seven.
WKU will conclude its regular-season nonconference slate Tuesday against visiting Austin Peay. Game time is 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.