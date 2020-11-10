Western Kentucky finished third as a team at the Mercer Invitational on Tuesday, recording the fourth top-five team placement of the Lady Toppers’ five fall events.
The Lady Toppers shot 10-over 298 in the final round to end the event and fall season at 29-over 893.
“The conditions in Georgia were tough and the team handled it as best they could,” WKU coach Adam Gary said in a news release. “The girls were about to put together multiple solid rounds over the two days. We’re headed into the offseason with a few things to work on. We’ll get better this winter and come back ready for the spring.”
In the final round, senior Megan Clarke posted the best score for the Lady Toppers at even-par 72. The captain recorded three birdies on the back nine to earn the score at the par-72, 6,218-yard Brickyard Golf Course. She tied for 11th on the leaderboard.
Sophomore Sarah Arnold notched the best individual finish for the Lady Toppers at fifth place, her first top-five finish of the season. She shot a final-round, 4-over 76 to conclude the Invitational at 3-over 219.
Tying with Clarke at 11th was graduate senior Mary Joiner. She shot the team’s second-best final round at 2-over 74. Both Joiner and Clarke carded 54-hole scores of 9-over 225.
Redshirt senior Teri Doss had the final counting score of the day for WKU. She shot a 4-over 76 in Wednesday’s final round. Doss tied for 16th, marking her third top-25 finish as a Lady Topper.
Senior Olivia Reed rounded out the WKU lineup and shot 7-over 79 in the final round. She finished 34th individually.
Newcomer freshman Rachel Rich competed as an individual and carded a 6-over 78 on Tuesday. She tied for 29th, the third top-20 finish of her career.
WKU will take the winter months as an offseason before starting spring competition in February.
