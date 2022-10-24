Western Kentucky's women's tennis team finished up fall play over the weekend at the Bellarmine Invitational in Louisville.
On Saturday, Samantha Martinez and Sofia Blanco got the only doubles win on the day for the Lady Toppers beating a team from EKU, 7-6.
In singles, WKU's Paola Cortez won at the No. 1 spot in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 over EKU's Sasha Parkhomenko. Sayda Hernandez won a third-set tiebreaker 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 over Bellarmine's Ekaterina Tikhonko.
Blanco received the victory due to an injury to her opponent. Sunskrithi Damera beat an EKU's Emmeline Polevoi in straight sets 6-0, 6-3 and Martinez beat Indiana Tech's Roshne Arunkumar 6-3, 6-2.
Later on Saturday, Hernandez won 6-3, 6-3 against Parkhomenko, Hermanova won a third-set tiebreaker to top Bellarmine's Vendula Kryslova 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, and Damera got her second win of the day with 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 victory against Bellarmine's Cydney Rogers.
Also Saturday, Zegada beat Arunkumar 6-0, 6-2, and Martinez topped Indiana Tech's Thaina Carvalho 6-1, 6-4.
On Sunday, two doubles pairs got wins for WKU. Cortez and Hernandez defeated Indiana Tech's Carvalho and Arianna Calcatelli 6-4, and the Lady Tops' Hermanova and Damera beat Indiana Tech's Arunkumar and Rebecca Van Der Lee 6-1.
In singles play Sunday, WKU did not lose a match and only lost two sets on the day.
Zegada, Martinez, Blanco, Damera and Hermanova all won in straight sets, while Hernandez and Cortez won each of their third-set tiebreakers.
"I thought we played well this weekend, at times," WKU women's tennis coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "Our singles certainly was tremendous yesterday, winning all seven singles matches. I think our focus right now is on our conditioning and improving our doubles by the time January comes around."
The Lady Toppers will begin the regular season next year in January 2023.