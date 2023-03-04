The Western Kentucky women’s basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, rallying to beat North Texas 76-67 on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (17-12 overall, 14-6 Conference USA) used a strong defensive second half to whisk past the Mean Green and close out the regular season with three straight wins. The win avenged a loss to a North Texas team that beat the Lady Toppers 84-76 on Jan. 5, while giving the team a bit of confidence against a potential opponent in its conference tournament opener on Thursday.
“The biggest thing was ending the regular season with a win,” WKU freshman guard Acacia Hayes said. “That way we have that win mentality and momentum when we go into the conference tournament.”
WKU trailed the entire first half, but was able to earn the win after a solid defensive effort in the second half.
North Texas (11-19, 8-12) scored eight out of the first 10 points and led by as much as 11 points before Macey Blevins' 3-pointer as time expired cut the deficit to 23-17 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Toppers got as close as 29-27 midway through the second period, but North Texas used an 11-2 spurt to push the margin back to 11 points.
WKU went into halftime with momentum, scoring the final seven points to trim the deficit to 40-36.
North Texas shot 50% in the first half -- including 5-for-11 from 3 -- and outrebounded WKU 31-21.
“I think we came out a little sluggish at the start of the game and then we went into the locker room at halftime and talked about what we needed to do better,” Hayes said. “We came out and we applied that in the second half.”
WKU’s defensive effort was much improved in the second half.
A steal and layup by Hayes tied the score 40-all less than a minute into the third. WKU got its first lead of the day when Alexis Mead’s bucket made the score 46-44, with Hayes adding a bucket to extend the advantage to four.
North Texas scored seven straight to regain the lead, but five straight points from Karris Allen gave the lead back to WKU -- with the Lady Tops holding a 57-56 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Mean Green led twice in the opening minutes of the fourth before WKU scored nine straight to make the score 68-60. WKU never trailed again -- leading by 10 late, with North Texas unable to get closer than six in the final four minutes.
North Texas shot 5-for-17 in the fourth quarter, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
“They came out and they were locked in,” WKU coach Greg Collins said. “Teresa Faustino and Alexis Mead really did a spectacular job of on ball defense without fouling. They made it difficult to run offense for North Texas. Jaylin and Karris and Mya were doing a great job in there as well behind them.
“There were still times they got in too deep. We still got outrebounded, but we didn’t let that margin grow. We didn’t shrink it, but it stayed the same in the second half. We just keep working on that defense and keep trying to get better at it.”
Hayes led the Lady Toppers with 17 points, while Allen added a career-high 16 points -- giving the freshman a career high in back-to-back games.
“It feels good,” Allen said. “It is starting to come together. Early in the season I’ve been battling injuries. Every time I come back another thing would happen, so being able to play and be consistent -- it feels good to see all the work that I put in in the preseason show up.”
Blevins added 12 points for WKU, which finished with 40 points off the bench.
“Macey Blevins gave us huge minutes today,” Collins said. “She was important out there. Josie Givins was important out there as well. Hope Sivori ... we have a lot of players that contribute.”
WKU will head to Frisco, Texas, for the Conference USA Tournament. As the two seed, the Lady Toppers will earn a first-round bye and open play at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.