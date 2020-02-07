After a rough start to Conference USA play, the Western Kentucky women's basketball team has hit its stride.
The Lady Toppers beat Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., on Thursday, and will now take a five-game winning streak to Hattiesburg, Miss., where they'll face Southern Miss on Saturday in a 4 p.m. game at Reed Green Coliseum.
WKU (15-6 overall, 7-3 C-USA) started conference play in an 0-2 hole after trips to North Texas and Rice, but have since climbed back in the conference standings by winning seven of the past eight games, including the last three it has played on the road. The Lady Toppers are now one of four in the 14-team C-USA that have three or fewer losses in league play. Rice remains atop the standings at 10-0, while Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee are 9-1 and 8-3, respectively. WKU beat Middle Tennessee on Jan. 11 at E.A. Diddle Arena and will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 29.
WKU's latest contest, an 84-75 victory at Louisiana Tech on Thursday, saw five Lady Toppers finish with double-figure scoring. Whitney Creech led the way with 21 points, including the team's first nine in the fourth quarter and 13 total in the frame. Alexis Brewer, making her first start of the season in place of injured Sherry Porter, had 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and Raneem Elgedawy had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and 11th of the season. Meral Abdelgawad had 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double and Dee Givens added 13 points. It was the first time five Lady Toppers scored in double figures this season.
The Lady Toppers had struggled shooting in C-USA play entering the game, firing just 21.8 percent from 3-point range through the first nine league games. They finished 8-for-18 (44.4 percent) Thursday, the best mark since firing 46.2 percent in a Nov. 24 victory over Little Rock. With the shooting struggles, Collins said defense and rebounding were keys for the team's success in conference play. WKU outrebounded Louisiana Tech 38-32 to move to 13-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent.
Now they'll be tasked with facing a Southern Miss (11-10, 3-7) team that has lost six straight games. The Lady Eagles fell to Marshall 80-65 at home Thursday.
Southern Miss has the ninth-best scoring average in the league at 64.7 points per game and the eighth-best scoring defense, allowing an average of 65 points. WKU has the second-best scoring average at 72 points per game, trailing only UAB's 75.8. Southern Miss is second in the league in steals with 10 per game, while WKU is first at 10.1, but the Lady Eagles also turn it over 17.3 times per game to WKU's 15. The Lady Toppers will once again be without Porter, who Collins calls the team's "ball hawk" on defense, because of an MCL injury suffered in the victory over FIU.
Shonte Hailes averages 16.8 points per game – the fifth-best mark in the league – for Southern Miss, but she has missed the last two games. Respect Leaphart averages 14 points and six rebounds per game.
The Lady Toppers lead the series 5-4, but fell to the Lady Eagles 69-56 last season. It was the team's second straight loss to Southern Miss. Leaphart had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the game for Southern Miss, while Elgedawy and Givens had 20 and 13 for WKU, respectively.
WKU will return home for five of the final seven regular-season games following Saturday's contest in Hattiesburg, starting with a 6 p.m. matchup with UTEP on Thursday.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (15-6, 7-3) AT SOUTHERN MISS (11-10, 3-7)
4 p.m., Saturday, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Dee Givens, f, 6-1, r-sr. (16.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Raneem Elgedawy, f, 6-4, jr. (17.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg); Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, so. (7.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Whitney Creech, g, 5-8, sr. (14.4 ppg, 4.4 apg); Alexis Brewer, g, 5-9, r-sr (4.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg).
SOUTHERN MISS
Alarie Mayze, g/f, 5-10, sr. (9.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Respect Leaphart, f, 6-0, sr. (14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Amber Landing, c, 6-4, r-sr. (2.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Allie Kennedy, g, 5-11, sr. (3.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg); Daishai Almond, g, 5-9, so. (5.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Television
ESPN+
Radio
ESPN 102.7 FM and 1450 AM in BG
Coaches
Greg Collins (35-21 second season; 35-21 overall), WKU; Joye Lee-McNelis (259-234 16th season; 488-390 overall), Southern Miss.
Series record
WKU leads the series 5-4 (Southern Miss won the last meeting 69-56 on Jan 24, 2019, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU won 84-75 at Louisiana Tech on Thursday; Southern Miss lost 80-65 at home to Marshall on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.