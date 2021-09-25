Western Kentucky’s volleyball team swept Marshall 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-19) on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Lady Toppers (13-1 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) operated at a .495 hitting percentage – their best of the season – while yet again holding the Thundering Herd below their season average for a .132 rate. With the back-to-back sweeps of Marshall, WKU’s conference win streak extends to 35 matches – the longest in all of NCAA volleyball.
With WKU’s football team in action against Indiana later in the day, Diddle Arena was a stop for many tailgaters as a season-best 1,409 people took in the volleyball match Saturday.
In a match that saw just three ties and no lead changes, WKU never trailed and saw 14 Lady Toppers get in on the action.
For much of the 61-minute match, Lauren Matthews and the Lady Topper squad were on pace to break the single-match hitting percentage marks. While neither would ultimately be set, Matthews tallied a .773 hitting percentage with 17 kills on 22 errorless swings.
Kayland Jackson struck for 11 kills on 14 swings for a career-high hitting clip of .786. Both individual marks were the best by a Lady Topper this season.
Nadia Dieudonne racked up 39 assists as three Lady Toppers worked into double-digit kills. Paige Briggs tallied 11 to go along with eight digs.
Kelsey Brangers led the Lady Topper defense with 12 digs and was flawless in all 20 serve-receive attempts as WKU would not allow an ace on the day. On the flip side, Dieudonne struck for a pair of aces and Hallie Shelton added one of her own.
WKU opened the day with a quick 10-1 lead and never looked back, holding the Thundering Herd to just eight points in the set. WKU was clicking on all cylinders as the squad hit .593 in the frame with 17 kills against one error on 27 swings and was a perfect 8-for-8 in sideout opportunities. Marshall was held to just three kills in the frame while hitting -.120 and would be the first opponent held to single digits by the Lady Toppers this season.
WKU once again pushed out to a quick lead in the second set, opening up a 13-5 advantage in a frame that wouldn’t have any timeouts called. The Herd would pull within seven on a few occasions, but a Dieudonne service ace pushed the Lady Tops’ lead to double digits at 22-12. After a Jackson kill for the 23-13 lead, Jennifer Rush tallied WKU’s last two points with strikes of her own for the 25-15 tally. WKU fired off 21 kills in the set – its most since posting 25 against No. 21 Rice on Nov. 24, 2019.
The Lady Toppers once again opened a quick lead against Marshall in the final set, taking a 7-1 advantage before the Herd cut it to an 8-4 deficit. WKU hit double digits with a 10-7 lead, but Marshall stuck around and trailed by just three at 17-14. From there, Briggs struck for back-to-back kills forcing a timeout from the Herd. Taylor Bebout assumed setting duties and struck for a kill to make the score 22-17 before dishing assists to both Lady Topper middles, Katie Isenbarger and Matthews. WKU worked at a match-low .357 efficiency in the set while striking for 18 kills.
After eight matches at Diddle Arena, WKU will return to the road until Oct. 15-16. This coming weekend (Oct. 1-2), the Lady Tops will head to Miami for a series against FIU before making the drive to Richmond to face Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 6 for a midweek matchup.{&end}