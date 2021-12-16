Western Kentucky's women's basketball team is off to a promising start on a three-game road swing.
The Lady Toppers rallied for a 60-58 victory over host Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday as freshman guard Mya Meredith collected the game-winning shot on a buzzer-beating putback. Meredith's final bucket capped a furious 11-2 run over the final 1:20 by WKU, which improved to 6-4 this season with the win.
Lady Toppers head coach Greg Collins was glad his team could produce a positive result for fans back home following last week's devastating tornadoes that struck Bowling Green and other towns across the state and region.
"I'm really proud of them," Collins said of his team on his postgame radio show. "We talked about it in pregame and the day after the tornado came through – we talked about what we can do and the things we can't do. And what we can't do is we can't replace homes, we can't replace families. But what we can do is give everybody a break, something to look at."
The Lady Toppers trailed by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter at 48-37 with 7:30 to play, but WKU's full-court pressure began to take a toll on the RedHawks by producing six turnovers over the remainder of the game.
"One thing I'm really proud about this team is we can turn you over, we can steal the ball and we can keep you from getting 3s," Collins said. "And those are some things that we can hang our hat on. If we can get a little bit more effort on the boards and do a better job of making sure we're rebounding the ball, we've got a chance to be pretty good."
WKU senior guard Meral Abdelgawad led her team with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Meredith added 17 points and Alexis Mead had 13 points in the win.
After a slow first quarter that saw the Lady Toppers fall behind 18-13, Abdelgawad said her team picked up the pace – especially in the second half.
"I think we started to run in transition because they are too slow in transition defense," Abdelgawad said on the postgame radio show. "We started to attack inside the paint and lot and started to drive more."
Although his team was outrebounded 43-40 in the game, Collins was happy with WKU's effort in the paint over the final three quarters.
"The focus at the beginning of the game was rebound – just box out and rebound," Collins said. "That's what we work on in practice. We even had a practice where every other drill was a rebounding drill, just to try and hammer that home. Then we went in this first quarter and I think they had 10 offensive rebounds.
"And after that I'm real proud because we buckled down and we got a little bit more physical. We quit playing our size and we started playing our heart. And that was big because we're not going to grow, but that doesn't mean we have to play small."
Next up for WKU is a trip to the Rothman Center in Hackensack, N.J., to take on Fairleigh Dickinson (4-4) in a matchup at 6 p.m. CT.
The Knights, members of the Northeast Conference, are coming off a 71-45 home win against Delaware State on Dec. 7 and have won three straight at home. FDU connected on 11-of-35 attempts from 3-point range its last time out against Delaware State, with Celia Carbonell and Abby Conklin both coming off the bench to hit four 3s apiece.
Sophomore forward Chloe Wilson is the Knights' lone player averaging double digits at 11.4 points per game. FDU is averaging 62.5 points per game this season and ranks 43rd nationally in 3-point shooting with a 35.7% average.
Abdelgawad leads the Lady Tops in scoring with 16.7 points per outing, followed by Mead (12.1 ppg) and Meredith (11.2 ppg). WKU is averaging 69.8 points per game.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (6-4) AT FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-4)
6 p.m. CT Friday/Hackensack, N.J.
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Selma Kulo, f, 6-4, so. (2.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg); Mya Meredith, g, 5-11, fr. (11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Alexis Mead, g, 5-5, fr. (12.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Meral Abdelgawad, g, 5-11, sr. (16.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg); Macey Blevins, g, 5-10, fr. (7.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg).
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
Dahomee Forgues, g, 5-8, jr. (9.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Chloe Wilson, f, 5-10, so. (11.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Madison Stanley, f, 6-1, sr. (8.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg); Devyn Scott, g, 5-8, so. (5.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Rachael Niles, g, 5-3, sr. (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
Television
None
Radio
ESPNKY 102.7 FM
Coaches
Greg Collins (55-42, fourth year; 55-42 overall), WKU; Angelika Szumilo (33-29, third year; 33-29 overall), Fairleigh Dickinson.
Series record
First meeting
Last time out
Western Kentucky won 60-58 on the road against Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday; Fairleigh Dickinson won 71-45 at home against Delaware State on Dec. 7.