Catie Craig

Western Kentucky sophomore Catie Craig earned her first collegiate win on Sunday afternoon after firing a career-best 5-under par 67 in the final round of the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational in Eatonville, Ga.

 WKU ATHLETICS

